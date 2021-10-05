HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another Miami-Dade middle school teacher has been caught and cuffed.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, has been arrested on several charges, including lewd and lascivious battery and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

According to an arrest report, Lopez-Murray is a teacher at Hialeah Middle School and taught the now-14-year-old student during his seventh and eighth-grade years.

The victim has since moved on to high school.

Police said sometime around August, Lopez-Murray texted the victim and expressed her feelings to him. Police said Lopez-Murray then met with the victim multiple times and engaged in multiple sexual activities in her car

Police also said that Lopez-Murray sent the victim inappropriate photos, and also groomed the teen and encouraged him to send her inappropriate photos back.

Lopez-Murray was taken into custody Monday. She has since been released on bond and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.