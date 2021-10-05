DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8th grade teacher has been placed under arrest, accused of inappropriately touching a student.



Daniel Fernandez, 36, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery.



Investigators said Fernandez admitted to the crime.



The 14-year-old girl, who attends Renaissance Middle Charter School in Doral, said that Fernandez would kiss her on the lips and touch her during encounters throughout the 2020 school year.



Officials are urging any other victims to contact Miami-Dade Police.

