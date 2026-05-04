HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 46-year-old Hialeah man was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree murder after police say he attacked a man with a knife, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Karel Diazgonzalez, 46, was taken into custody May 3 at his apartment in the 100 block of West Seventh Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers responded around 8:18 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and found the victim seated on the floor while family members applied pressure to wounds on his head and body.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery for a stab wound to the lower back portion of his head, authorities said.

The victim told officers the attack was random and that he did not know the suspect.

Investigators said officers followed a trail of blood from the scene to Diazgonzalez’s residence, where they observed blood outside and on the door handle.

When officers made contact, they saw blood on Diazgonzalez’s ear.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the defendant speaking with the victim under a tarp before walking back toward his apartment.

A short time later, he is seen exiting again holding a large kitchen knife in a ready position and running toward the victim as the victim attempted to flee.

Police recovered a knife from beneath a parked vehicle nearby.

Diazgonzalez was advised of his rights and declined to provide a statement, authorities said.

Based on witness statements, physical evidence and video footage, detectives established probable cause to charge him with attempted second-degree murder.

He was transported to jail and ordered held for a bond hearing.

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