HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to trailer homes up in flames in Hialeah Gardens.

Thursday night, a fire broke out in a community on the 400th block of Brittany Court.

Cellphone video from a resident who lives in the mobile home park showed the magnitude of the fire.

Several people are without a home as their residence was left charred by the fire.

Giselle Moreno and her boyfriend, Jordan Luzardo, returned from a cruise vacation to find whatever was left of their mobile home.

“I just found out right now, coming back home and seeing all this is crazy,” said Moreno. “The first thing going through my mind is how is my friend doing. She’s in the hospital right now recovering from everything that happened here it’s like a nightmare, I still can’t believe it.”

As fire crews battled the flames for hours, they ran into water supply issues which lead to several agencies helping out MDFR.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, four people were injured.

Two had non-life-threatening injuries and were assessed on the scene. The other two suffered traumatic injuries and were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Last week, there was another fire in the same area and residents like Briseida Gonzalez, are a little on edge.

“It has happened before,” said Gonzalez. “I have lived here quite some time [and the fires are] concerning. I guess its a matter of watching out for what you do in places like this. Mobile homes are not like houses they’re not sturdy.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

