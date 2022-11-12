HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Hialeah Gardens went up in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road, at around 5:40 a.m., Saturday.

When crews arrived, officials said, they found the trailer engulfed in flames.

“Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said MDFR Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn pretty fast, and so the fire advances really quickly. The units here protected the other trailers around the structure to prevent them from burning.”

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

