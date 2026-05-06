(WSVN) - While ridership is up, the future may not be so bright for Brightline.

The Miami Herald has reported that the train service is having doubts on how long it can remain in business.

The report, citing an outside auditor, says the company has more than $2 billion in long-term debt.

The report also says that it does not have the funds to pay the debt off and meet other obligations.

Other payment options besides cash are being examined, including offering creditors ownership stakes in the firm.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.