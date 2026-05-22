KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials issued a water warning for a beach in Key Biscayne.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, samples taken from Crandon Park North showed elevated bacteria levels, prompting the water advisory.

Officials advise against any water-related activities due to an increased risk of illness for swimmers as a result of elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory will remain in effect until further tests show a decrease in bacteria levels.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox