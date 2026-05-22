KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials issued a water warning for a beach in Key Biscayne.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, samples taken from Crandon Park North showed elevated bacteria levels, prompting the water advisory.

Officials advise against any water-related activities due to an increased risk of illness for swimmers as a result of elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory will remain in effect until further tests show a decrease in bacteria levels.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.