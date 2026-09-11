SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade middle school teacher received a big monetary surprise.

Robert Rabelo, a social studies and civics teacher at South Miami Middle Community School, received a $1,000 award on Wednesday.

The gift was part of the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program that aims to show appreciation to teachers across the country.

“We are trying to invest in the programs and teachers and educators and programs for kids that really make a difference in our community to help them get opportunities that maybe they otherwise wouldn’t get,” said Xavier E. Gonzalez with the Orange Bowl Committee.

The foundation selected Rabelo as the South Florida recipient for his leadership and community impact.

A teacher since 1989, Rabelo has taught at South Miami Middle for the last 22 years and was recently crowned Teacher of the Year.

“The money is just a byproduct, just acknowledging the work because then more people start talking and hopefully other teachers will want, ‘Hey, wow, if the kids are so happy. Maybe if I were to do some of that methodology, maybe some of that kinesthetic learning and some of the crazy things that he does, maybe I’ll have that positive teacher-student relationship that he has,'” he said.

Program organizers say it is dedicated to recognizing great teachers and letting them know they are valued and respected.

To his students, his teaching style is unique and keeps them engaged.

“When I first was going to start school, I thought it was going to be like a normal teacher, like any other teacher I ever had, but no, he’s really different. He really puts a lot of effort into his students,” said student Hilary Ardines. “It feels very good to have a teacher that really cares about his students a lot and actually puts a lot of effort into his teaching. He loves his students.”

The Extra Yard for Teachers program has provided $104 million in supportive education, reaching 14 million students across the country.

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