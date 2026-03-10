MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is putting a new twist on rest rooms for travelers.

On Tuesday, airport and county officials unveiled the grand opening of Wait n’ Rest sleep rooms, the first in North America and the second location worldwide.

The 15 luxury sleep rooms are located inside Concourse D.

Officials said up to four guests can stay in a room for an hourly rate of up to eight hours.

The rooms include one or two beds, sleep essentials, an in-room TV, and private showers.

“It’s so important to relax on a journey, especially if there’s a layover, if there’s a delay, you never know, and this is something that can accommodate not just one person, but an entire family in comfort. And the prices, they’re reasonable, better than going out and getting a hotel room,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Stays begin at $40 an hour for one guest. Rates increase based on occupancy.

The eight-hour overnight package begins at $200.

A second set of rooms is scheduled to open in Concourse H this summer.

