CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of golfers were caught by surprise after they found a crocodile on the course.

Video shows the large crocodile catching some sun at the Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club on Sunday.

The golfers were shocked at the size of the reptile as they rode by on golf carts.

“That’s a large boy,!” said one of the golfer.

Witnesses said crocodiles are somewhat common at the country club since it is connected to Biscayne Bay.

