SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A golf cart turned into a hot spot after a fire broke out.

Flames ignited inside of a shed at the golf course around Indian Creek Island Road in Surfside, Friday afternoon.

Officials say the fire damaged one of the golf carts housed in that shed.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

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