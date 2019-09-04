Gimenez, Scott visit Doral warehouse amid supply collections for Dorian survivors

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida residents and organizations worked to collect emergency supplies for the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, a warehouse in Doral where essentials are being brought received a visit from concerned government officials.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez joined U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., as they toured the Miami-Dade Emergency Warehouse along the 8000 block of Northwest 14th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The officials looked at all the supplies that have been donated by private companies, local government entities and citizens.

Residents have been pulling into the warehouse throughout the day to donate items like canned goods, diapers and bottled water.

Scott said he is overwhelmed by the response from Miami-Dade residents during the storm, and he is heartened by the outpouring of support.

“All these supplies, all these things that the Bahamas are going to need, we’re blessed,” said Scott. “This is a beautiful county that cares about people, and this is a beautiful state where we care about people all around.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said supplies are going to be put on cruise ships travelling to the Bahamas.

Broward County residents who would like to help can go to donation sites that have opened up in Miramar and Pembroke Pines. For a full list of locations, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.