Drop-off locations for donations to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief

(WSVN) - As communities in South Florida make an effort to provide relief to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, more locations have been established to collect relief supplies for the island nation.
Some of the items being collected include the following:
- Water
- Non-perishable foods
- First aid kits (bandages, gauze and tape)
- Sun block
- Hygiene kits (tissue, toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, sanitary napkins)
- Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, garbage bags, sponges, clothes pins)
- Disinfectants
- Baby formula, bottles and supplies
- Jerry cans (plastic water bottles)
- Beds, cots
- Blankets
- Portable toilets
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Mosquito repellent (DEET-free)
- Cooking utensils
- Temporary housing
- Tarp
- Plastic sheeting
- Plywood
- Roof shingles
- Generators
- Chainsaws
- Shovels
- Disposable plates and eating utensils
- Power banks
- Solar-powered chargers
- Portable radios (battery or crank)
- Cloth bags or biodegradable bags
Miami-Dade County
Miami
Accepting donations 24 hours:
- Fire Station 1: 144 NE Fifth St.
- Fire Station 2: 1901 N. Miami Ave.
- Fire Station 3: 1103 NW Seventh St.
- Fire Station 4: 1105 SW Second Ave.
- Fire Station 5: 1200 NW 20th St.
- Fire Station 6: 701 NW 36th St.
- Fire Station 7: 314 Beacom Blvd.
- Fire Station 8: 2975 Oak Ave.
- Fire Station 9: 69 NE 62nd St.
- Fire Station 10: 4101 NW Seventh St.
- Fire Station 11: 5920 West Flagler St.
- Fire Station 12: 1455 NW 46th St.
- Fire Station 13: 990 NE 79th St.
- Fire Station 14: 2119 S 19th St.
From 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. only:
- Greater St. Paul AME Church: 3680 Thomas Ave.
- Christ Episcopal Church: 3475 William Ave.
Broward County
- Riverside Market
608 SW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
- Riverside Market
3218 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale
- Riverside Market
6900 Cypress Road, Plantation
- Jetscape FBO
350 SW 34th Street, Dania Beach
—
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.