Drop-off locations for donations to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief

(WSVN) - As communities in South Florida make an effort to provide relief to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, more locations have been established to collect relief supplies for the island nation.

Some of the items being collected include the following:

Water

Non-perishable foods

First aid kits (bandages, gauze and tape)

Sun block

Hygiene kits (tissue, toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, sanitary napkins)

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, garbage bags, sponges, clothes pins)

Disinfectants

Baby formula, bottles and supplies

Jerry cans (plastic water bottles)

Beds, cots

Blankets

Portable toilets

Flashlights

Batteries

Mosquito repellent (DEET-free)

Cooking utensils

Temporary housing

Tarp

Plastic sheeting

Plywood

Roof shingles

Generators

Chainsaws

Shovels

Disposable plates and eating utensils

Power banks

Solar-powered chargers

Portable radios (battery or crank)

Cloth bags or biodegradable bags

Miami-Dade County

Miami

Accepting donations 24 hours:

Fire Station 1: 144 NE Fifth St.

Fire Station 2: 1901 N. Miami Ave.

Fire Station 3: 1103 NW Seventh St.

Fire Station 4: 1105 SW Second Ave.

Fire Station 5: 1200 NW 20th St.

Fire Station 6: 701 NW 36th St.

Fire Station 7: 314 Beacom Blvd.

Fire Station 8: 2975 Oak Ave.

Fire Station 9: 69 NE 62nd St.

Fire Station 10: 4101 NW Seventh St.

Fire Station 11: 5920 West Flagler St.

Fire Station 12: 1455 NW 46th St.

Fire Station 13: 990 NE 79th St.

Fire Station 14: 2119 S 19th St.

From 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. only:

Greater St. Paul AME Church: 3680 Thomas Ave.

Christ Episcopal Church: 3475 William Ave.

Broward County

Riverside Market

608 SW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

3218 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale

6900 Cypress Road, Plantation

350 SW 34th Street, Dania Beach

