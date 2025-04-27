NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat capsized after a crash in a North Miami Beach canal, an incident caught on camera that prompted area residents to jump into action to rescue the passengers.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene Saturday night in the Eastern Shores neighborhood, near Northeast 171st Street and 35th Avenue.

Cellphone video recorded by a resident showed a speeding vessel swerving around another boat before losing control, flipping into the air and crashing into a docked vessel.

Surveillance video captured the vessel striking the docked boat and overturning, tossing multiple people into the water. Witnesses said some of the passengers were children.

Area resident Bram Fiebelkorn was among those who rushed to help.

“My first thought was, you know, ‘Holy cow, are there people there?’” he said.

Fiebelkorn said he got on his boat while another neighbor jumped into the water.

“We were just lucky to be here to lend a hand,” he said.

He said his neighbor Damian helped a father and son who were trapped under the overturned boat.

“Damian, he had a mask and was going under and trying to pull them loose,” said Fiebelkorn. “Fortunately, he was able to help the kid get out, and then the father was still under there, I would say for maybe 10 to 15 minutes.”

Fiebelkorn said he then sprang into action.

“I put on my scuba gear, went out on the Jet Ski with my neighbor Ed to see if there was anybody else under there,” he said. “It was dark at that point, and we didn’t have lights, but at the end of the day, folks were able to come out unharmed for the most part.”

Police taped off the dock as paramedics treated those who went overboard.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, all the people who were on board were rescued.

On Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that the crash occurred near Maule Lake. Preliminary information indicates a vessel with one operator and seven passengers struck a docked boat, ejecting everyone on board.

FWC officials said the vessel operator, identified as Gabriel Salaues, 53, an adult female, and three juveniles were transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

“I think that we as a community, we were just fortunate that we were here to help out,” said Fiebelkorn.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

