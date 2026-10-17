NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel spill from a tractor trailer has led to traffic disruptions and has blocked off a lane of a northbound entrance ramp on the Florida Turnpike.

The closure affected the left lane of a northbound entrance ramp on exit 29 on Northwest 41st Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

Fire rescue crews were seen at the scene, and drivers are recommended to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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