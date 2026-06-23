MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light is offering a helping hand for hurricane season.

FPL partnered with the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Center to prepare emergency hurricane meal kits.

Those kits were distributed to seniors across Miami who may not be able to leave their homes during or after a storm.

The kits include three days worth of nutritious food, water and snacks.

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