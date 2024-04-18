MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Antonio Dwayne Washington was arrested Wednesday night on charges of fraud and grand theft after authorities found that he falsely claimed tuition reimbursement funds from his employer, Best Buy.

Washington was reportedly collecting money for education expenses and is now being accused of submitting fraudulent documents to support his claims of attending Florida Memorial University, a school he never attended.

According to a police report, Washington was investigated by Best Buy officials after a manager was informed that he and several other employees were submitting false documents to HR. After two months, Best Buy found that Washington had committed fraud.

On Wednesday night, after Washington’s shift, the manager met with him and asked him about the situation. Washington admitted his wrongdoings in a written statement of admissions before the manager contacted the police to arrest him.

The 30-year-old former Best Buy employee allegedly engaged in this scheme for the past four years, totaling approximately $12,315.

Washington faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and third-degree grand theft, each carrying a bond of $2,500. He is expected to appear in court of Thursday.

