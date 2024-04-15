KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have been stranded for hours on the Rickenbacker Causeway due to a flyover bridge closure.

Some 7News viewers have called in on Sunday to say they have been waiting for up to four hours to leave Key Biscayne.

The flyover bridge that connects westbound traffic to U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 will be closed for the next two months to allow crews to do some work on concrete pavement on the bridge decks, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

During this closure, the following detours have been established.

Drivers heading west on the causeway who want to go south on U.S. 1 will:

Continue west on the causeway and merge left at the fork toward Coconut Grove/Brickell Avenue.

Continue driving west and make a left turn onto South Miami Avenue.

Make a right turn onto U.S. 1.

Motorists going west on the causeway who want to go north on I-95 will:

Continue west on the causeway and merge left at the fork toward Coconut Grove/Brickell Avenue.

Continue driving west onto Southwest 26th Road.

Turn right at the bend on Southwest 26th Road, then continue driving toward Southwest 25th Road.

Use the entrance ramp onto northbound I-95 from Southwest 26th Road.

Access to Brickell Avenue and South Miami Avenue will not be affected. However, officials advise drivers to expect heavy delays.

For more information about this project, visit FDOT’s website.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.