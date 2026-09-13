ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Spectrum Alert for a missing 16-year-old with autism from St. Augustine.

Benjamin Adcock was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Whispering Woods Lane on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Adcock was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with “Dimari” on it, black shorts, and flip-flops at the time of his disappearance.

 If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911

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