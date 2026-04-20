HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old last seen in Homestead.

Yarilis Mendez-Carrillo was last seen in the area of the 300th block of Southwest 12th Avenue on March 11.

Mendez-Carrillo stands 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials said she has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Investigators say Mendez-Carrillo has a large circular scar on her upper right thigh.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911

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