WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With hurricane season just weeks away, experts advise residents in parts of the country that could be in the path of a storm to have an updated list of material they need to protect their homes, and one local university is taking a hands-on approach to help make sure people stay safe.

With wind speeds of up to 25 miles an hour as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the Wall of Wind at Florida International University’s International Hurricane Research Center was beginning to test the durability of a manufactured home.

Throughout the morning, the Wall of Wind’s fans are expected to be blowing so hard that the manufactured home will no longer be standing.

Testing started Tuesday, when researchers were blowing wind speeds of about 100 mph, causing debris and scattered bricks.

At 10 a.m., the fans were expected to buffet the home with winds of 150 mph. A hurricane becomes a Category 5 storm at 157 mph.

Codes on manufactured homes have not been updated in 30 years, so researchers’ goal is to save money on damage as well as save lives.

“Today we’re testing a manufactured home, and we’re going to see how it performs with hurricane force winds, and the anchoring, how is it held down? Because are there changes that need to be made?” said Erik Salna, Associate Director of Education and Outreach for the Extreme Events Institute and the International Hurricane Research Center “If we come up with those answers for research, that means manufactured homes will be more resilient, and that helps make them more resilient as well, as far as people living in them.”

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