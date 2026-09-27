WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University hosted its second annual barbecue competition in Pitbull Stadium on Saturday.

The Pig Roast Series: FIU Tailgate Edition included food, live entertainment and gameday spirit ahead of the school’s match against Long Island University.

“It’s an opportunity to come together as Panthers, celebrate, have a lot of food and show our support for FIU,” said FIU President Jeanette Nuñez.

More than 100 teams competed to cook up the tastiest pig on campus, but there could only be one winner.

President Nuñez announced the cookoff champion was the Westwood Christian School Warriors!

The Panthers later won their football match against the LIU Sharks 20-3.

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