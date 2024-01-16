MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saved a driver who was pinned in their vehicle following a crash in Miami Lakes.

The incident occurred on the southbound lanes of 57th Avenue at Northwest 158th Street, Tuesday morning.

Live video footage showed the moment fire rescue successfully extracted a conscious individual who had been pinned in their car for at least 10 minutes. The operation required crews to remove the car’s roof, now visible on the road’s median.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened after a car collided with an 18-wheeler when the male driver became entrapped.

After the driver was extricated, he was transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

As a result of the crash, traffic is at a standstill beyond on South 57th Avenue approaching 158th Street.

