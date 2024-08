MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire Monday morning teared through a South Florida home.

The incident happened along 37th Avenue and Northwest 210th Terrace in Miami Gardens.

Flames burned through the roof and created a big hole.

There was damage to the entire house.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire.

