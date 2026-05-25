OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the sky after a fire broke out at a junkyard in Opa-locka.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire at a junkyard in the area of Northwest 131st Street and Cairo Lane, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear what exactly sparked the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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