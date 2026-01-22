MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish what appeared to be a police cruiser up in flames in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue on Thursday morning.

Firefighters doused the car with foam and water and used heavy machinery to cut the car open.

Thankfully, nobody was inside.

A witness, Ron, who watched the fire fight said he heard a loud bang and saw the car engulfed in flames.

“I heard the bang and suddenly the car was engulfed in fire,” he said.

He added he’s unsure if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

“The right passenger door was open, so I assume they got out,” he said.

Police are now investigating how the incident occurred.

