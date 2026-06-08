MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With just three days left until the official start to the FIFA World Cup, the anticipation for fans across South Florida is high as they await to see some of the game’s biggest stars take the pitch at Miami Stadium.

While the tournament will feature 104 matches, there’s seven that are scheduled to happen at Miami Stadium, which includes several strong competitors and multiple chances for dramatic upsets.

Brazil, whose team is favored to make it out of Group C, is expected to bring intense heat and culture when they face off against Scotland on June 24.

From soccer legends like Neymar to next-gen stars, including Vinícius Júnior and Endrick, Brazil’s squad is loaded with players capable of making flashy plays.

It’s no surprise to see Brazil as one of the most heavily favored teams, with historic legends in their past like Pelé, who helped lead his country to three World Cup championships nearly 50 years ago.

Overall, Brazil has claimed the FIFA World Cup trophy five times. The 2026 squad hopes to add a sixth while showing off their style, resilience and belief in themselves.

As for fans rooting for Brazil, the crowd can be expected to bring unmatched passion and nonstop rhythm to the stands for each of their matches.

When Brazil takes the pitch in Miami, fans all over South Florida are likely to be dancing through the whole match.

Another team coming to Miami Stadium that will bring a show unlike any other is Colombia. They’re scheduled to take on Portugal on June 27.

James Rodríguez, Colombia’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, brings a wealth of experience and vision as one of the tournament’s top playmakers.

Luis Díaz also plays a crucial role in the Colombian team’s offensive threat.

When Colombia takes the pitch, you can expect a sea of yellow to blanket the stands. Chants will fill the air long before kickoff and won’t stop for any breaks until the match ends.

The atmosphere from the game will stretch far beyond the gates of Miami Stadium. With South Florida serving as home to one of the largest Colombian communities in the United States, the match against Portugal will feel like a home game, even at most watch parties.

While Colombia may have the crowd advantage, Portugal is favored to make it out of Group K over them.

The highly anticipated matchup between the two countries is certain to be fierce, with Portugal’s squad featuring a roster loaded with sharp and clinically precise players.

Portugal balances a wide selection of veterans who are no strangers to the world tournament and several younger talents that are hungry to show they’re ready to prove this is their time.

Among those veterans is 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the only male to score a goal in five different World Cups. He’s expected to go all out once more for the gold prize in his sixth appearance in the world tournament.

South Florida can also expect Portugal’s fans to turn Miami into a stronghold for heritage and pride in their countrymen.

Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Uruguay are also set to hit the streets of South Florida throughout the tournament. The diverse squads on display will bring a lot of excitement for any soccer fan, including the voice of MLS Max Bretos.

“Miami isn’t New York or L.A, so you’re gonna feel it if you’re in the city. You’re gonna see the colors of the countries, you’re gonna hear the fans singing, soak it all in,” said Bretos.

The first of those seven matches at Miami Stadium will happen between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia on June 15.

Each of those matches will be one critical part of the road to one team being crowned champion in the World Cup final.

WSVN-7 is your home for all the World Cup action. You can catch coverage on the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday at 1 p.m.

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