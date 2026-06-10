MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Freedom Tower has opened up a new exhibit, offering guests a glimpse of FIFA history ahead of the World Cup.

The new FIFA museum, called “Unidad – The World’s Game,” aims to highlight the story of the world’s most popular sport and its global connections.

“We want to honor the beginning,” said Patrick Tobler with the FIFA Museum.

The exhibit spans 7,500 square feet across two floors, featuring interesting facts ranging from the simplicity of needing a round ball to score to its ancient beginnings, and the Rainbow of Shirts, displaying jerseys from all 211 FIFA Member Associations.

“It’s important to grow football everywhere, from the smallest island nation in the Caribbean to all the big football nations that have won the FIFA World Cup,” said Tobler.

As part of the exhibit, guests can rewind to 1930 in a virtual reality experience to watch the first World Cup.

Other rooms feature a classic black-and-white ball made to look like a satellite that helped broadcast the game live and in color.

“That was responsible for the nice, colored, crisp images.

Additionally, exhibits shift their focus to the people who make the sport special: fans and players.

A section called The Heartbeat is a mirrored room where fans can step into an endless sea of supporters and feel the unifying power of soccer.

“This is going to be the closest you will get to a stadium atmosphere,” said Tobler.

Another gallery honors some of the sport’s greatest players and their achievements. It includes historic artifacts such as the first men’s and women’s World Cup trophies, jerseys, and match-worn memorabilia.

These are match-worn. These are really historic objects. This is all the way from 1930, José Nasazzi, who played in that World Cup,” Tobler said of the jerseys up on the exhibit’s walls.

It is all in an effort to showcase Miami as a soccer hub, as the city prepares to host the World Cup.

“The fans are coming in, and the games are going to be here, so I think this is a really nice addition for all the fans and everyone in Miami who is interested in soccer,” said Tobler.

While the museum will be open year-round, fans who visit on Monday will have a special opportunity to see the FIFA World Cup Trophy on display.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.