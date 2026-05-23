MIAMI (WSVN) - A vehicle fire has caused major delays on State Road 836.

The bus fire impacted the westbound lanes of SR 836 in Miami, near the Northwest 27th Avenue exit.

Florida Highway Patrol have closed two lanes.

Passengers were safely taken to another bus.

Traffic is currently being diverted, and has caused a backup.

Firefighters were seen spraying foam on the bus to control the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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