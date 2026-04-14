NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Northwest Miami-Dade was raided by federal agents Tuesday morning.

The house located near Northwest 127th Street and 21st Avenue was seen surrounded by agents carrying out the search.

Several items were seized from the home and some of those officials were also seen wearing shirts that said “Internet Crimes Against Children.”

Residents in the area said they do not know why federal agents were there.

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