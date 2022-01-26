NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a 15-year-old boy who was paralyzed as a result of a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade was not shot in the back of the neck like his attorney claims.

Officials with the Florida Department of Investigation on Wednesday provided an update in their investigation into the Jan. 16 incident that sent Vito Corleone Venisee to the hospital.

“There is nothing in our investigation that indicates that he was shot in the back,” said Troy Walker, Special Agent in Charge at FDLE. “We witnessed the officer that was involved actually rendering aid to the young man who was shot.”

Venisee was shot by a Miami-Dade Police sergeant during a traffic stop.

Police said the teen had guns inside his black Dodge Challenger and was armed when confronted by the officer.

Venisee was left paralyzed from the neck down.

