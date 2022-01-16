NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was transported to the hospital after being shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the area of Northwest 55th Street and 22nd Avenue around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, when a 15-year-old driver refused to stop and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a fence.

Occupants of the vehicle fled on foot in different directions. The officer pursued the teen driver.

A confrontation occurred between the officer and the teen, who was armed. The officer opened fire.

The teen was struck, and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

“He’s 15 years old,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “He had an active warrant for a possession of firearms and an occupied burglary. Once detectives returned to the vehicle, and they were able to see in plain sight inside the vehicle there was an assault rifle inside of the vehicle as well, so tonight could have very easily been a tragic night for law enforcement.”

The remaining occupants remain at large.

The officer was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation.

