MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of 11 was left heartbroken after a fire destroyed their Miami home in the middle of the holidays.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a fire along the 2900 block of South Federal Highway, just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-family home with heavy smoke and flames.

Home surveillance camera captured family members running to the home after hearing it was on fire.

Jose Davila said he and his family tried to put out the fire, but the flames became too much.

“We tried to use the hose to put water but it was too much,” said Davila. “You couldn’t see anything, couldn’t breathe. Then fire rescue came, and they took charge.”

Surveillance video shows firefighters working fast to extinguish the flames.

Officials said a search was conducted for any more occupants and deemed all clear.

Within minutes, the fire was under control, and all surrounding exposures were protected from further damage.

The fire caused extensive damage inside the home, melting appliances and destroying furniture.

Firefighters were able to salvage the family’s Christmas gifts, but the family is grateful no one was hurt.

“Our biggest concern are the little ones. Especially my niece, two siblings, my nephews, because they have special needs,” said Davila.

He said Christmas Eve has always been tough for him and his family.

“It’s a difficult situation, because my grandfather passed away on Christmas Eve, so we always have that emotional moment, and having this on top of that, it’s not easy,” he said.

It’s especially hard for them now because their home is destroyed.

Davila said 11 of his family members lived in the duplex, four of them children.

He said it was his niece’s fast thinking that saved their lives.

“My niece was taking a nap, was sleeping, and she said she felt some smell,” he said.

She was the one who called for help.

“I’m really proud of her reaction in that situation, because even as an adult, it’s hard to think when you’re in that situation,” said Davila.

The family believes the fire started in a small play area of the house, but firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire to spark.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them with their needs.

But people have started donating money to a GoFundMe account created by a family member. They have raised more than $19,000 in two days.

“We cannot express in words how thankful we are of their generosity and empathy, because this is what we need in this moment, you know,” said Davila.

Money donated to the GoFundMe will assist the family with immediate needs like temporary housing, clothing and basic essentials. If you would like to donate, click here.

