SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members have identified the two drivers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Two GoFundMe pages for the deceased names them as Gabriel Sequeira and 23-year-old Gustavo Adolfo.

The organizer of Sequeira’s page writes that her friend has “experienced an unimaginable tragedy, the sudden loss of her beloved son, Gabriel, in a devastating car accident.”

As for Adolfo’s family, their GoFundMe called him “pure joy” and someone who radiated light, kindness and love. They go on to say that “Gustavo was driving his car when, unexpectedly, another vehicle going the wrong way caused a head-on collision that took his life in the most painful and unfair way.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Bird Road.

Investigators say a blue Honda was traveling in the wrong direction when it hit a silver Toyota head on. Then, as an FHP trooper was working the crash, another white Toyota caused a second crash when it plowed into the crashed vehicles and the trooper’s cruiser.

That white Toyota, officials say, was also traveling south in the northbound lanes.

Cellphone video captured the moments leading up to the violent crash.

The trooper was outside of the vehicle at the time of the secondary crash and was not injured.

The two drivers of the initial crash died on scene, while two other people were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

