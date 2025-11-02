SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and another two were airlifted to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred Sunday morning on the northbound lanes at Bird Road.

Troopers say the driver of a blue Honda was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed into a silver Toyota. The collision caused a third car, a white Toyota that was always driving in the wrong direction to crash into the debris and a responding FHP cruiser.

Two people who were inside the white Toyota were airlifted to a HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the blue Honda and silver Toyota died on scene.

The FHP trooper was outside of the vehicle at the time of the secondary crash and was not injured.

Lanes have since reopened, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

