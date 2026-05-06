HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An electric vehicle caught fire which grew into major flames at a warehouse in Hialeah Gardens, sending a person to the hospital.

The fire broke out in the area of 9600 block and Northwest 79th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found the building filled with heavy smoke from the blaze.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Officials said that person suffered some burns, but there is no word on how severe their injuries are or what sparked the flames.

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