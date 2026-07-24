NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash in North Miami Beach left an elderly woman dead and sent four other people to the hospital, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the four-vehicle accident near Northeast 163rd Street and 34th Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were able to safely rescue a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

According to MDFR, there were seven people in total inside the two vehicles involved.

Officials said the elderly woman and two otjer patients were transported by ground as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital’s North Trauma Center, where the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries. Two other victims were transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Back at the scene, paramedics examined two other occupants, but they had no complaints.

North Miami Beach Police officers shut down all westbound lanes of Northwest 163rd Street and all but two eastbound lanes while they investigate.

Sunny Isles Beach Police confirmed they have shut down the westbound lanes of the nearby Sunny Isles Beach Bridge. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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