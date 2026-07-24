(WSVN) - Kids may be out of school for the summer, but according to experts, it’s already time to get to work on their daily schedules.

For some, it may seem early, but getting children into the swing of things shouldn’t be an overnight effort, according to childhood education experts.

“I think that some of the common challenges that students face when they come back from summer break to the school routine really kind of revolve around the unstructured nature of the summer,” said Sandra Linder, a professor of early childhood education.

Instead, the same routines they had during the school year should be held across the summer, considering what the routine should be for the three important times of day: the morning, afternoon, and bedtime.

As for screen time, families that are trying to reduce it ahead of the school year should try leading by example.

“If you want your child to be off of screens or off of the phone, the first thing you have to do is remove it for yourself,” said Linder.

Ahead of the first day of school, there is something parents should consider.

“Every child’s a little nervous to start the school year,” said Linder.

With a new environment and new faces, children may become a little anxious. There are ways for parents and caregivers to cut down on that anxiety, like getting involved with a kid’s school in advance.

“Taking time to attend those back-to-school activities that are housed within every school, whether it’s meet the teacher or back to school night,” said Linder.

Another way to help students feel confident as they re-enter the classroom is to model the importance of school, even at home, keeping them excited about it.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade schools start classes in less than three weeks.

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