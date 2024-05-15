MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic in Miami is about to become a little more hectic than usual due to a closure that is coming to the Dolphin Expressway to enable crews to work on a major construction project.

The closure, set to begin Friday night, is the latest step in a years-long project from the Florida Department of Transportation that will reconstruct the Interstate 395 corridor from the Dolphin (State Road 836), I-395 Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

Drivers encountered the beginning phases of the construction on the Dolphin near loanDepot Park.

FDOT officials said workers will be building a bridge support structure that will span the entire width of the eastbound expressway just west of Interstate 95.

“We’re going to start construction of overhead structure on eastbound State Road 836, just west of I-95,” said FDOT spokesperson Oscar Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said this will make SR 836 safer going into I-95 and 395, but to make that happens, there will be some road closures.

“We’re going to need to implement closures of eastbound 836 starting at Northwest 17th Avenue. This will also include the closures of the eastbound entrance ramp from Northwest 12th Avenue,” he said.

Initially, eastbound 836 stretching to I-95 will be fully closed between Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. The closures will repeat Saturday night starting at 10 p.m., until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Starting Sunday, FDOT officials said, the closures will happen nightly between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. the next morning through Thursday, May 24.

Officials said the structure will help support a new double-decked roadway and will be completed in four phases.

In terms of detours, drivers heading eastbound will exit at Northwest 17th Avenue and continue south on Northwest Seventh Street, turn left at Southwest First Street and continue east onto Southeast First Street. Drivers will then go left to head north on Biscayne Boulevard and pick up at I-395 east.

The closures won’t end there. Drivers can expect more in the future, FDOT officials said they’ll provide updates on which roads are closed every Wednesday throughout the construction work, which is expected to take three months.

