(WSVN) - With the primary elections just weeks away, Miami-Dade voters will be getting a head start as early voting is set to begin.

Starting Monday, voters across the county will be able to cast their ballot in their respective party primaries. Nominees include those for Florida governor, Congress and state representative.

Like Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered with a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidates in a primary election.

Early voting will run two weeks until Aug. 16. It is available at select locations.

Polls open at 7 a.m and will run through 3 p.m for the first week.

But early voting is available only at select locations.

Election Day for the primary is on August 18

For more information on these early voting locations, click here.

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