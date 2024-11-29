SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after Thanksgiving ended, the Black Friday frenzy took over shopping centers and large retailers across South Florida.

Many South Floridians deemed sleep overrated as they arrived at malls before the crack of dawn, looking to get their hands on the special deals and discounts being offered.

The hunt was on all day long for the best bargains on Black Friday.

“What time did you guys get here?” asked 7’s Alex Browning.

“[We got here at] 4 a.m. This is our third year,” said a teen.

“What keeps you guys coming back?” asked Browning.

“Tradition. It’s fun to come as a group. We’ve got to know the people, like our friends next to us,” she said.

“And what’s on the list? What are you guys trying to grab?” asked Browning.

“Everything,” she said.

Everything is apparently in sight for this group who said it’s all going according to plan.

“We have a strategy between each one of us taking items and picks for the other one. We have it all planned,” said a woman.

They weren’t the only eager shoppers who waited hours for doors to open at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

“Every year I be here. I get up at 3 in the morning and be here,” said a shopper.

“I shop for me, my mom, grandkids,” said a shopper.

“The whole family done in one day,” said Browning.

“The whole family. Yeah, good sales. Sawgrass Mall, every year I do it,” said the shopper.

Many shoppers using the day off to go shopping for loved ones.

“I got my wife a purse, I got my son something, I got my friend flip-flops,” said a man.

Shoppers looked to get their hands on everything from clothing to leather goods.

“We find there’s a good 50% on most things, and some things even more than. We can see 60 to 70% off some things in here,” said another shopper.

Some were getting their Christmas shopping done in one shot.

“We’re going to Nike Outlet, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, and what is it? Lala- Lulu-?” said a shopper.

“Lululemon,” said Browning.

The shopper laughed at herself for mispronouncing the brand and said the gift is for her daughter.

“It’s the daughter; she wants everything,” she said.

At Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, parking lots and stores were packed with people looking for deals.

Police were on duty making sure everyone had a safe shopping experience.

Staff said they work year-round for this day.

“We’re an outlet mall with over 240 stores, and those stores are ready for you with 50, 60, 70% off regular prices,” said Madelyn Bello Calvar, who works in marketing for Dolphin Mall.

“With holidays around the corner, it’s always nice to get a little gift for yourself, but most of the people we spoke to actually say they’re in the giving spirit. Excited to hit up their favorite stores,” Calvar added.

Shoppers were thankful to find good deals on gifts for family.

“Burlington, because I want to look for some NFL shirts for my son,” said a shopper.

Toward the end of Black Friday, some shoppers were pretty certain this was the best one yet.

“I have a good feeling this year that things are going to be cheaper and better,” said a shopper.

“Probably Victoria’s Secret. I’m just going to shop for my daughter; she’s in college now, and there’s a lot of things she wants,” said a shopper.

The National Retail Federation predicted another record-breaking shopping weekend, with 65% of shoppers looking for their deals in-store.

Shoppers were grateful for a day of deals filled with laughter, socializing and, of course, spending some money.

Big crowds are to be expected at malls throughout the weekend as well.

At Dolphin Mall, stores open again Saturday at 9 a.m. and will stay open until 11 p.m.

