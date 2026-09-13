NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A duplex in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames, causing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to respond.

The blaze started off Northwest 12th Avenue on Saturday.

Crews cut a hole through the roof to battle the fire, with rain likely helping to extinguish it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said that the fire was a duplex fire with dogs in the area.

However, all pets and people were accounted for.

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