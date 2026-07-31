MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight rollover wreck led to a ramp closure along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Northwest 154th Street, just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the dump truck was traveling north when the driver lost control and hit the guardrail.

Troopers said the impact caused the vehicle to overturn and spill sand onto the roadway.

The northbound ramp from Northwest 154th Street remained closed to traffic for several hours. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.