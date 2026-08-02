DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a Doral pet grooming shop, causing extensive damage to the building.

Doral Police officials said the driver was trying to park when she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The incident happened at Leslye Pet Grooming on Northwest 52nd Street early Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured the white Chevrolet parked in the lobby of the pet business.

The owner of the business, Juan Sanchez, told 7News in Spanish that police called him to inform him about the crash.

“It was crazy!” he said.

Sanchez said he arrived to find the store’s glass entrance shattered.

“I got here and everything was destroyed,” he said.

Despite the destruction, he said he’s thankful that no animals were inside of the business when the crash occurred.

No humans were hurt either, according to police.

Cameras captured a tow truck removing the car from the business on Sunday morning.

Sanchez said he turned his love for animal into a business six months ago. Now, he says he’s unsure when he’ll be able to re-open due to the damage.

“You just stay shocked because you think this would never happen to me, but it did,” he said.

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