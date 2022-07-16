MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly crash in Miami left one driver dead, authorities said.

Florida Highway patrol troopers closed off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 195 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the driver of a silver sedan lost control while heading eastbound, crashed into the central median and overturned.

Investigators said the woman who was behind the wheel of the car died after being ejected from the impact. She was the only person in the car.

Roads have since reopened.

