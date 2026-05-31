SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was rushed to a local hospital with burns after a bad crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to witnesses on scene.

Video captured a Tesla smashed into a tree at Southwest 112th Street and 95th Avenue on Saturday.

Good Samaritans worked together to remove the driver from the white Tesla.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the electric vehicle, and the car was badly damaged.

Bystanders say the driver was unconscious when they were transported to the hospital.

As of late Saturday night, there is no word on the driver’s condition.

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