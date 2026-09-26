SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a Sunrise neighborhood home and multiple surrounding parked cars, sending the driver to the hospital Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Northwest 11th Place in Sunrise.

The SUV that triggered the accident was seen with its airbags deployed, Sunrise Police saying that one person was taken to Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital.

The incident was all caught on video.

It shows the SUV slam into another car parked in a driveway, crash into two more cars parked next door, hit a trash can, and then hit a house.

Carolina Rocha told 7News she was just relaxing inside her home when the loud crash happened.

“My husband and I were just inside watching TV, and then all of a sudden, we hear a very, very loud bang,” said Rocha. “We thought something crashed into the house.”

Rosha rushed outside to find mangled cars and a hole in her home’s outer wall.

“We ran outside and noticed that both of our cars were crashed,” Rosha said. “Our neighbors’ car got hit, our car got hit. My car is totaled, my husband’s car is totaled. And then, the car ended up at a neighbor’s house down the street.”

The SUV has since been towed, and Rosha is left figuring out her family’s next move.

“Both of our cars are totaled now,” Rosha said. “I don’t know how we’re going to figure out work Monday morning, or how we’re going to get our daughter to school.”

Still, the family is appreciative that nothing worse happened.

“‘I cannot believe this happened’ is my real thought,” said Rosha. “Honestly, I’ve never experienced anything like this before. I mean, I’m glad we’re safe. It could have been worse, I guess, but that’s not what I was expecting on my Friday night.”

The exact cause of the crash is not known.

Authorities say the elderly man who was driving the SUV experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel, causing him to lose control.

The driver was transported to the hospital. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported.

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