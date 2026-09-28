NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital in North Miami Beach after they lost control of their car and crashed into a strip mall sign.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units found the car rammed into the mall sign near a Publix at 930 North Miami Beach Blvd., Sunday morning.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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