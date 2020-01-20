Dozens of ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders spotted near Barry University, West Miami-Dade

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 100 all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike riders have been spotted across parts of Miami-Dade County, including near the Barry University campus in Miami Shores and near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, as they gradually headed west before going southeast.

7SkyForce HD hovered above a few dozen bikers fueling up at the U-Gas and Marathon stations at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 74th Avenue in West Miami-Dade, just before 6 p.m., Monday.

Police take someone into custody at gas station in Doral during "Wheels Up, Guns Down." RELATED: https://t.co/IOBpx4LjmJ pic.twitter.com/xWGAl6bQIe — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 20, 2020

About 25 minutes earlier, riders were seen at an Exxon gas station in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 197th Avenue in Doral.

Cameras captured a police officer taking a man into custody at the station. It remains unclear whether he will be arrested.

Just after 5 p.m., bikers had been spotted weaving in and out of traffic in parts of Hialeah just after 5 p.m.

The riders are expected to continue the annual, but unauthorized, “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It was a chaotic scene in Miami Shores just after 4 p.m., as riders zoomed past Hubert O. Sibley Elementary School, along Northwest 115th Street, near Third Avenue.

Riders were seen zipping down the roadway at a high rate of speed, as high as 58 mph in some cases. Some of them were seen popping wheelies. Others were seen riding on the sidewalk or against traffic.

School was out because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but there were children on their bicycles in the area. Their relative proximity to the riders raised safety concerns.

In North Miami, more than a dozen riders were seen heading into oncoming traffic at an intersection.

Aerial cameras captures a dirt bike rider popping a wheelie with one leg in the air as he headed southbound on Northwest 42nd Avenue, near 175th Street.

When a 7News reporter asked why they took to the road in vehicles that are not street legal, one rider in Miami Shores said, “That’s what we love to do. That’s it. It’s just something we love to do.”

When asked about potential safety risks, the rider said, “We’re not trying to harm anybody else.”

Police officers were been spotted in the area at the time, but in Doral, officers were seen following several riders in an attempt to ensure they left the city, at around 5:40 p.m.

About a half hour later, aerial cameras captured bikers heading eastbound near Southwest Eighth Street and Red Road in West Miami.

A Miami-Dade Police officer said they are doing the best they can, and they will stop riders if they can do so safely. He said it’s not worth it to them to chase after these riders on roadways where others could be hurt.

Police spent the days leading up to MLK Day reminding everybody that riding off-road vehicles on public roadways is illegal.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 25 people have been arrested, 28 vehicles have been impounded and two firearms have been recovered as of 5 p.m. The numbers include activity from Saturday and Sunday.

