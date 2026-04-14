DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Doral gathered to celebrate community and promote inclusion this month.

The city held a flag-raising ceremony outside of the Doral Government Center in recognition of Autism Acceptance Month.

Officials said it serves as an opportunity for the community to come together in support of individuals with autism and their families while promoting awareness, understanding and inclusion.

“Today, as this flag rises, let it serve as a promise that we will continue building a city where every child is valued, every family is supported and every individual is given the opportunity to thrive,” said City Councilman Rafael Pineyro.

Some of the city’s police cruisers and fire trucks have also been painted with vibrant colors and puzzle piece patterns to help raise awareness of autism.

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